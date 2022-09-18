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Rotenone Noxfish Fish Toxicant II - All Fish Die, Parkinson's Disease
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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139 views • September 18, 2022

4:06 Rotenone Application for Fish Pond Management (Texas A&M Agrilife Extension) 11Nov13

- In this 2013 clip, it was being lightly used which doesn't look that bad and no hazmat suit worn. In the drone clip, Washington State went on an environmental killing spree (10X) of aquatic life and people.

3:12 NRTF Drone Exposes the Catastrophic Nature of Rotenone Poisoning in Lakes 3Nov16

- The National Rotenone Task Force Drone dubbed "Life Star" shows a rarely seen rotenone poisoning taking place November 1st, 2016 to kill off Park Lake in Washington state. Rotenone is used for fisheries management by the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife, along with many other fish & wildlife agencies in the US. The poison rotenone is mixed with other toxic chemicals, and is shown as it leaves a plume of devastation behind the barge. Powdered formulations are shown being used from the barge, even more toxic liquid rotenone formulations are shown later being sprayed from the airboat. The increased airborne exposure gives heightened health hazard risk to locals. A residential well used for drinking water is located 60 feet from the shoreline of the cove where the toxic plume is headed. In 2011 the National Institute of Health linked rotenone exposure to Parkinson's disease. This is the tenth application of rotenone to this lake. An undisclosed number of long time resident(s) have been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Certified Laboratory analysis has confirmed poisons from these applications have entered drinking water sources from local residential and state park wells.

2 clips, 7:19.

Salmon groups hope to add poison to part of Miramichi River to kill smallmouth bassConnell Smith · CBC News · Posted: Jan 08, 2020 5:00 AM AT

The plan is to release Retenone near the lake and later "neutralize" it at a selected point downstream by spraying the river water with potassium permanganate.

He estimates it will cost as much as $1.5 million to do the work.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/rotenone-invasive-species-atlantic-salmon-poison-smallmouth-bass-1.5418066

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