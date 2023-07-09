https://gettr.com/post/p2ll6ir3a0c

07/08/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show: The CCP doesn’t represent the Chinese people, as the people don’t have the voting right, or the right to own guns. Even a kitchen knife needs to be registered and chained to ensure the people won’t use it for self-defense, or overthrow the illegal dictatorship in Communist China. So Miles Guo started the New Federal State of China on June 4, 2020, to fight against tyranny for individual liberty.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/08/2023 妮可作客《 Wayne Dupree Show》节目：中国人民没有选举权，没有拥枪权，中共政府不能代表中国人民。在中共国，即使一把菜刀也需进行登记并用链子锁住，确保老百姓不能用刀进行自卫或推翻中共非法独裁政权。郭文贵于2020年6月4日成立了新中国联邦，为了自由而与暴政作斗争。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





