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The Great Economic Reset - Communism coming by way of covid and the Green agenda
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74 views • November 15, 2020
Sky News host Rowan Dean - ‘The Great Reset’. It is a program designed to strip us all of our fundamental democratic rights in favour of a new form of society as dictated by the elites.“ They create the chaos hoping we will look to them to save us and join them in their new global government utopia.
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