CDC MOVES THE GOALPOST ON COVID
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Once a punishable offense by the online censors, the CDC is now telling people to treat COVID just like the flu. Meanwhile, a 9th booster has been added with the 10th on the way. 



POSTED: March 8, 2024

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

