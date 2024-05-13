Babylon is fallen: the Vatican’s upcoming apparitions of a hologram Mary!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Vatican, the first beast in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18, mentions that it is preparing ‘guidelines’ for Mary apparitions and other supernatural phenomena.





Why on earth would the Vatican prepare such silly guidelines? Because they will use hologram technology or artificial intelligence generated videos to make Mary apparitions look real or any other biblical figure.





As stated before in previous videos on this topic, satan, who is the father of lies and who gives his power and authority to the Vatican in Revelation 13:2, will enable the Vatican to use perfected hologram technology or artificial intelligence-generated videos to fool and deceive the world including Roman Catholics to believe that Mary is alive or that an apostle of God has come back to life.





According to the now late Joseph Spencer, a former CIA agent, describes how hologram technology can created a fake alien invasion that will bring world unity, a Vatican-led new world order, to control the world, which points to Revelation 17:12-13.





Thankfully, Christ will destroy his enemies in Revelation 17:14 and His people will be with Him in the clouds of heaven in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.





Do not let satan’s hologram and artificial intelligence technologies deceive you that Mary is alive or any of Christ’s apostles when they are simply demons portraying themselves as God’s people bring “brought back to life” through hologram and / or artificial intelligence technology.





Get wisdom, knowledge and understanding from God in these end times.





