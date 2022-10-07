Vegan? Raw? Vegetarian? Meat Eater? - Is There A Right Diet? - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Sonia Barrett on The Expansion Zone (04.29.2020)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels is a former medical doctor who had her medical license suspended due to not prescribing enough drugs and truly healing her patients.”Dr. Jennifer Daniels MD, is widely considered one of the foremost Alternative Healing Physicians alive today.







Dr. Daniels graduated from Harvard University with Honors. She revived a controversial but proven tool of healing once used by the slaves, Turpentine. She shares powerful and important information!







5% OFF CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam

NEW WEBSITE as of 8/2021: https://vitalitycycles.com/

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE; Never Call 911 Again! - https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CuresWanted:9

RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@CuresWanted





https://theexpansionzone.com/vegan-raw-vegetarian-meat-eater-is-there-a-right-diet-dr-jennifer-daniels/





PREVIOUS SHOW:

A Controversial but Proven Tool of Healing Known as Turpentine! - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Sonia Barrett on The Expansion Zone - https://www.brighteon.com/b9be1087-11fe-434c-93f6-228e12b10f04





Re-post permission received only by Dr Jennifer Daniels. Host not contacted.

