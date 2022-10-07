Create New Account
Vegan? Raw? Vegetarian? Meat Eater? - Is There A Right Diet? - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Sonia Barrett on The Expansion Zone (04.29.2020)
CuresWanted
Published 2 months ago
Dr. Jennifer Daniels is a former medical doctor who had her medical license suspended due to not prescribing enough drugs and truly healing her patients.”Dr. Jennifer Daniels MD, is widely considered one of the foremost Alternative Healing Physicians alive today.

 

Dr. Daniels graduated from Harvard University with Honors. She revived a controversial but proven tool of healing once used by the slaves, Turpentine. She shares powerful and important information!

 

https://theexpansionzone.com/vegan-raw-vegetarian-meat-eater-is-there-a-right-diet-dr-jennifer-daniels/  

 

PREVIOUS SHOW:

A Controversial but Proven Tool of Healing Known as Turpentine! - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Sonia Barrett on The Expansion Zone - https://www.brighteon.com/b9be1087-11fe-434c-93f6-228e12b10f04  


Re-post permission received only by Dr Jennifer Daniels.  Host not contacted.

