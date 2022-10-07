Vegan? Raw? Vegetarian? Meat Eater? - Is There A Right Diet? - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Sonia Barrett on The Expansion Zone (04.29.2020)

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Dr. Jennifer Daniels is a former medical doctor who had her medical license suspended due to not prescribing enough drugs and truly healing her patients.”Dr. Jennifer Daniels MD, is widely considered one of the foremost Alternative Healing Physicians alive today.
Dr. Daniels graduated from Harvard University with Honors. She revived a controversial but proven tool of healing once used by the slaves, Turpentine. She shares powerful and important information!
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387
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A Controversial but Proven Tool of Healing Known as Turpentine! - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Sonia Barrett on The Expansion Zone - https://www.brighteon.com/b9be1087-11fe-434c-93f6-228e12b10f04
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