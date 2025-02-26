Red Pill Nation Hangout #427

1. 5:55 Four Nations Hockey Tournament gets caught up in Politics

2. 28:45 Mark Carney’s opponent Removed from running for the Liberal Leadership race (Ruby Dhalla)

3. 38:31 Hooters Restaurant Filing for Bankruptcy

4. 53:39 Delta Airlines Plane Crash in Toronto, Pilot was DEI hire

5. 1:23:01 Donald Trump goes on a massive firing spree! Guys the IRS is firing every single Biden appointed Federal Judge and DEA

6. 1:56:31 DNC vice chair David Hogg caught in corruption scandal





