Firing of coastal cruise missiles toward USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, the vessel was forced to reposition

"Through the firing of coastal cruise missiles toward the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, the vessel was forced to reposition. Initiative and operational power remain with Iran's armed forces, backed by the people."

IRGC spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari gives a summary of Iranian strikes across the past 24 hours, including:

— ballistic missile salvos hitting over 70 targets in occupied Palestine

— strike on the IDF northern command center in Safed

— missile strikes on US forces in Erbil

— interception of an American F-16 near Chabahar.