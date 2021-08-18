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Urgent call to WHO, Internationally recognized vaccine developer Geert Vanden Bossche DMV, Phd
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70 views • August 18, 2021
Urgent call to WHO, Internationally recognized vaccine developer Geert Vanden Bossche DMV, Phd - says that by vaccinating everyone with a vaccine that doesn’t prevent transmission, we are destroying people’s immune systems, and setting the stage for a global health disaster. March 2021
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