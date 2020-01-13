Beholding Salvation

When we gaze upon Yahshua our salvation, our whole life changes. There is a peace, there is a transformation that takes place. We are never the same, once we have encountered the King. There is fruit released in our lives - righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Spirit. When we encounter His love, His majesty, His presence, there is a longing for more, everyday! In heaven there is continuous worship taking place, in the presence of the King. We experience tastes of this in our lives as we pray, press in, get into His presence, where our hearts shift, His glory comes through, His love, and it transforms our lives and the extends to others. It’s a daily coming in, surrendering, obeying, devotion, as we follow and serve His kingdom, because there's a daily battle going on for our lives, for our souls. When we gaze upon Him, behold Him, come into His presence, submit, our lives change, our responses, there's peace that passes all understanding for whatever we are facing. Hope you will tune in and be encouraged!



Isaiah 9:2-7

Judges 7:20

Ecclesiastes 7:17‭-‬19

Luke 2:25-38