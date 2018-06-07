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7/06/18 #FIREWORKS: CELEBRATE Independence From Tyranny!! #2NDAMREV #FUTUREPROVESPAST
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8 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/06/18 FREEDOM LOVERS: Enjoy this incredible fireworks display!! On the 4th, We, the People, are reminded of what true patriotism and Independence means! Remember when immigration was truly patriotic and NOT a globalist forced-migration agenda deployed to destabilized our Republic and the Nations of Europe? Think about your history, why your ancestors came to America seeking FREEDOM and pray for the Native Americans, who lost so much of their land and cultural heritage, as the early crony capitalists insisted on the violent overthrow and displacement of Indian Nations within the USA.
WHERE WE GO 1, WE GO ALL!! HAPPY 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND!
Thanks to everyone for supporting You Are Free TV!! WE ARE WINNING AND WE ARE NOT TIRED OF IT!! RED PILL PRAYER WAVE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks, again, Freedom Lovers, Spiritual Seekers and Patriots!
7/06/18 FREEDOM LOVERS: Enjoy this incredible fireworks display!! On the 4th, We, the People, are reminded of what true patriotism and Independence means! Remember when immigration was truly patriotic and NOT a globalist forced-migration agenda deployed to destabilized our Republic and the Nations of Europe? Think about your history, why your ancestors came to America seeking FREEDOM and pray for the Native Americans, who lost so much of their land and cultural heritage, as the early crony capitalists insisted on the violent overthrow and displacement of Indian Nations within the USA.
WHERE WE GO 1, WE GO ALL!! HAPPY 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND!
Thanks to everyone for supporting You Are Free TV!! WE ARE WINNING AND WE ARE NOT TIRED OF IT!! RED PILL PRAYER WAVE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks, again, Freedom Lovers, Spiritual Seekers and Patriots!
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