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The Stew Peters Show 03. 16. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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202 views • March 16, 2022
Biden Destroys Mac Store Owner, Battle For Biolabs Wages, Dr. Jane Addresses Chlorine Dioxide

Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, JP ‘Mac’ Isaac, the Delaware computer store owner who obtained the Hunter laptop after the President son got high and left it there, joined Stew to detail the operation to destroy his life after he exposed corrupt relations with China, Secret Service complicity, and IRS blackmail.

Support John Paul Mac Isaac as he continues his fight against the Biden junta:
https://givesendgo.com/G2ZG7?utm_source=sharelink&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2ZG7

George Webb returns to address the U.S.-funded biolabs, and respond to disgraced adulterer FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who attacked him on Twitter, and is covering for the U.S. elites who contributed to this devious operation.

In this week's Ask Dr. Jane, she answers queries on child vaccination, nanotech in prescription medicines, and chlorine dioxide.

And, unvaxxed public school teacher and Russian Orthodox church deacon Matthew Keil shares how he and his large family are surviving off food stamps after he lost his job for taking a stand against vaccine mandates.

Visit EducatorsForFreedom.com to find more information on the case.

Support his case through this GiveSendGo campaign:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Educatorsforfreedom

Don't miss a moment of Wednesday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy