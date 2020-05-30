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The Spirit Realm Deliberately Sends Us Trials So We May Grow
Spiritism
Spiritism
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18 views • May 30, 2020
We see nothing good in many adverse situations of our life, is actually a force pulling us off our easy path and onto a rougher, but more edifying road. Where we see a life cut down prematurely, is actually but a course correction at the proper time. All planned out in advance to make ready the soul for their next earthly episode.

This is one of many videos on different aspects of Spiritism, which I hope will be helpful for people interested in learning about the spirit realm and its relationship to us on earth. Below are links to my blog and books.

My blog is at: http://www.nwspiritism.com/

Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ

Explore Your Destiny – Since Your Life’s Path is (mostly) Predetermined – Understand the world you live in and where you are going - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QSVIDCW

Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4

Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA

Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS

The Case for Reincarnation – explains how reincarnation works and your part in determining your own trials on earth: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O6CDV4A

Spiritism 101 – An introduction to Spiritism: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V2S7MKA

Spiritism – Everything is Connected: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXQYFCX

51 Disclosures from Spiritism – The 3rd Revelation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B011GRNP48

My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster

Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/

Download the free Kardec Radio app on the IOS or Android app store to get Spiritist radio 24 hours a day.
Keywords
godheavenchristjesustrialsspiritskarmapast livesreincarnationspiritismallan kardecbrian fosterchico xaviercommunication from spirits
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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