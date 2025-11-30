What Traditional Theology Got Wrong About Biblical Women | Female Equation

Nov 22, 2025 #Eve #Biblical #Greek

The female equation has been hidden in plain sight throughout Scripture.

In this video I lay the foundation to expose what popular teaching gets wrong about Eve’s true role in God’s design.

This isn’t just another word study—it’s a new direction for this channel.

From here on, I’ll be tracing how the female equation runs through creation, covenant, redemption, and judgment, and what that means for how we read the whole Bible.

If we get Eve wrong, we distort God’s design, His justice, and His mercy—and that distortion touches every doctrine built on top of it.





This channel focuses on deep Bible study, biblical word studies in Hebrew and Greek, and exposing Christian doctrinal errors where Scripture has been twisted by tradition.

Voice disclaimer: The narration in this video uses an AI clone of my real voice. All the study, interpretation, and script are mine—I’m just using AI narration so I can produce more in-depth biblical word studies.