President Donald Trump Speaks About His Trial After Being Convicted And The State Of Our Country

President Trump speaks after being convicted about what is going on with our country, the USA and he talks about the many troubles and issues facing our nation and also about the fraudulent trial against him and of those that say the same. He talks about the border and rising crime rates in the nation and many other issues facing the nation.
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/trump-speaks-may31
