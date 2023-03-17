Tom Renz | I'm Sick of Stupid

I’m really grumpy today, so I decided that on today’s show I’m going to call out #stupid. There’s just so many stupid people everywhere that deserve to be called out and today seems like a great day to do it. #Masks #Fauci #Covid #Vaccines #Trans #LGBTQ #LabLeak #MRNA #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow

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Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





