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Get minor freedom party flyers out! It's not a two horse race!
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10 views • April 11, 2022
* Please contact your local electorate candidates from friendly minor pro freedom parties, and senate candidates.
* Get flyers from them.
* Distribute to your local areas. Your neighbours.
* Educate, it's not a two horse race between Scomo and Albo.
Here are the candidates for the main friendly freedom parties. Do your due diligence on any Independents.
IMOP - https://imoparty.com/Candidates
GAP - https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au/candidates
One Nation - https://www.onenation.org.au/candidates
Liberal Democrats - https://www.ldp.org.au/election
UAP - https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au/candidates/
Shooters, Fishers & Farmers - https://www.shootersfishersandfarmers.org.au/our_people
* There are many more minor freedom parties out there such as https://thesilentmajority.org.au/about/ and the Australian Federation Party, but they don't have any candidates listed yet. Again, do your due diligence if there are other minor parties you like that are not mentioned here, and contact them accordingly for any promotional material.
And don't forget to check out https://www.standupandvote.com.au/
Your Freedom Depends On It!
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
* Get flyers from them.
* Distribute to your local areas. Your neighbours.
* Educate, it's not a two horse race between Scomo and Albo.
Here are the candidates for the main friendly freedom parties. Do your due diligence on any Independents.
IMOP - https://imoparty.com/Candidates
GAP - https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au/candidates
One Nation - https://www.onenation.org.au/candidates
Liberal Democrats - https://www.ldp.org.au/election
UAP - https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au/candidates/
Shooters, Fishers & Farmers - https://www.shootersfishersandfarmers.org.au/our_people
* There are many more minor freedom parties out there such as https://thesilentmajority.org.au/about/ and the Australian Federation Party, but they don't have any candidates listed yet. Again, do your due diligence if there are other minor parties you like that are not mentioned here, and contact them accordingly for any promotional material.
And don't forget to check out https://www.standupandvote.com.au/
Your Freedom Depends On It!
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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