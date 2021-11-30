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How Fearful the Sheeple - Mass Delusional Psychosis
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19 views • November 30, 2021
Taking place in the Democratic hotbed of Oregon, a father, David Medina, was shopping at a local Walmart with his teenage daughter when he noticed a man taking pictures of her. Although Walmart advises guests to wear masks, the father and daughter decided not to wear them inside, which is their right. But for one shopper, he believed that being in proximity of the father and daughter was somehow putting him in danger, so he decided to snap a picture.
As you can see in the video above, like any father, having an older man take pictures of your teenage daughter in public isn’t necessarily the best way to push the mask agenda. Not afraid of the man wearing multiple masks, the father confronts the aspiring photographer as he tries to run and play the victim.
While a product of the mass hysteria being pushed by the Biden administration and media outlets, users online were quick to note the insanity that has come from COVID-19. “If that freak keeps that kind of behavior up, fisticuffs will be in his future. And thank God I live in Texas.”
Another user wrote, “People are scaring me at this point. I’m more afraid of people’s psychotic behavior than I will ever be afraid of a virus. Seriously.”
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2021
As you can see in the video above, like any father, having an older man take pictures of your teenage daughter in public isn’t necessarily the best way to push the mask agenda. Not afraid of the man wearing multiple masks, the father confronts the aspiring photographer as he tries to run and play the victim.
While a product of the mass hysteria being pushed by the Biden administration and media outlets, users online were quick to note the insanity that has come from COVID-19. “If that freak keeps that kind of behavior up, fisticuffs will be in his future. And thank God I live in Texas.”
Another user wrote, “People are scaring me at this point. I’m more afraid of people’s psychotic behavior than I will ever be afraid of a virus. Seriously.”
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2021
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