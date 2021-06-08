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The US Now Prepping For WAR With China, Dispatching Air Force Across Pacific, Taiwan Faces Invasion
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5041 views • June 08, 2021
Tim Pool - Jun 8, 2021
The US Now Prepping For WAR With China, Dispatching Air Force Across Pacific, Taiwan Faces Invasion. While Republicans have long said China is a bigger threat than Russia Democrats have long been opposed to the idea.
But now joe Biden is granting access to Russia to build a pipeline suggesting that China has become the bigger threat even in the minds of Democrats.
The US Now Prepping For WAR With China, Dispatching Air Force Across Pacific, Taiwan Faces Invasion. While Republicans have long said China is a bigger threat than Russia Democrats have long been opposed to the idea.
But now joe Biden is granting access to Russia to build a pipeline suggesting that China has become the bigger threat even in the minds of Democrats.
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