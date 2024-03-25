3/24/2024

Daniel 9:24-26 Palm Sunday and the Cross in Daniel

Intro: The Cross and the triumphant entry into Jerusalem is here in Daniel 9:25-26. This prophecy is for God’s people Israel, the Jewish people. God is telling them they will be under Gentile domination for 490 years to make up for the seventy sabbaths they missed when they had kings. God will make them pay seven times for that sin. 70 x 7 equals 490 years. It begins with rebuilding Israel and ends with the Jesus coming to rule and reign over His people Israel in His land Israel.