FATHER OF DEAD COVID VACCINATED CHILD GOES BERSERK ON THE CLINIC THAT KILLED HIM

I think we're about to see A LOT more of this sort of thing happening A LOT more frequently now. How long are we going to tolerate this GENOCIDE? Why are we waiting for them to pick us off one by one?





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