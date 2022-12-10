Create New Account
Ep.269 | What's in a word? Present (PREZ-ent) or present (pre-ZENT)
#Adrian #persons #strawman #contracts


Another look at words, definitions and clarity. Present is a heteronym, and is used to extraordinary effect by the legal system to capture men and women. In this episode we look more deeply at the heteronym Present.

courtpresentstraw mancontractspersonslegal fictionadriansolicitorbarristercestui que via act 1666cestui que trust

