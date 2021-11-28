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THE STORYTELLER - a WW STUDIOS short film
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50 views • November 28, 2021
Bob and his best friend Borganson create an epic machine that lets them simulate dreams.
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Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.
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Scene Timestamps:
00:00 - The Storyteller's campfire
00:24 - How it began
02:10 - Dream decline
04:53 - Bob's Log
06:30 - Day 75 of dream
08:17 - Bob's Log
08:37 - Day 76 of dream
09:47 - Friends unite
10:05 - Hugh Jacksonville
12:25 - The Storyteller's campfire
13:28 - Closing credits
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My Hardware:
Operating System: Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor (24 threads)
Memory: 32 GB
Graphics Card: NVIDIA Corporation GP108 [GeForce GT 1030]
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Links:
Tags Hawker's Artstation: https://tacz.artstation.com
Watch all the films I've made - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLV0llyxbu0ZgXk2IpGwdaWZeuTjaWMJmD
Join my Discord - https://discord.gg/73SpurG4PJ
BlenderKit profile - https://www.blenderkit.com/asset-gallery?query=author_id:16317
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Music by Joshua and Saraina Whitney.
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Edited ALL in Blender 3.0
---------------------------
#WW_STUDIOS #shortfilm
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Scene Timestamps:
00:00 - The Storyteller's campfire
00:24 - How it began
02:10 - Dream decline
04:53 - Bob's Log
06:30 - Day 75 of dream
08:17 - Bob's Log
08:37 - Day 76 of dream
09:47 - Friends unite
10:05 - Hugh Jacksonville
12:25 - The Storyteller's campfire
13:28 - Closing credits
---------------------------
My Hardware:
Operating System: Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor (24 threads)
Memory: 32 GB
Graphics Card: NVIDIA Corporation GP108 [GeForce GT 1030]
---------------------------
Links:
Tags Hawker's Artstation: https://tacz.artstation.com
Watch all the films I've made - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLV0llyxbu0ZgXk2IpGwdaWZeuTjaWMJmD
Join my Discord - https://discord.gg/73SpurG4PJ
BlenderKit profile - https://www.blenderkit.com/asset-gallery?query=author_id:16317
--------------------
Music by Joshua and Saraina Whitney.
----------------------------
Edited ALL in Blender 3.0
---------------------------
#WW_STUDIOS #shortfilm
Keywords
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