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NIGER Locals are Threatening to Storm the French Military Base if the French Forces Do Not Leave the Territory within 10 Days
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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173 views • August 26, 2023

Niger junta expels French envoy, threatens French base

Posted August 26, 2023

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the French military base in Niger's capital Niamey on Friday (August 25), threatening to storm the facility if troops don't depart the West African nation within a week.

Update: newest, just posted, what should be now 10:30pm night time 26th in Niger.Niger orders troops to go on "maximum alert"

The junta in Niger has ordered its armed forces to go on highest alert, citing an increased threat of attack, according to an internal document issued by its defence chief on Friday that a security source in the country confirmed to Reuters.


The document, which was shared widely online on Saturday, said the order to be on maximum alert would allow forces to respond adequately in case of any attack and "avoid a general surprise".


"Threats of aggression to the national territory are increasingly being felt," it said.


"For the avoidance of doubt, let me state unequivocally that ECOWAS has neither declared war on the people of Niger, nor is there a plan, as it is being purported, to invade the country, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray told.

night time on 26th:

Niger orders troops to go on "maximum alert"

The junta in Niger has ordered its armed forces to go on highest alert, citing an increased threat of attack, according to an internal document issued by its defence chief on Friday that a security source in the country confirmed to Reuters.

The document, which was shared widely online on Saturday, said the order to be on maximum alert would allow forces to respond adequately in case of any attack and "avoid a general surprise".

"Threats of aggression to the national territory are increasingly being felt," it said.

"For the avoidance of doubt, let me state unequivocally that ECOWAS has neither declared war on the people of Niger, nor is there a plan, as it is being purported, to invade the country, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray told.

Cynthia, earlier today this:

BREAKING: The Chief of Staff of the Defense of Niger ordered the armed forces of the country to be placed in a state of maximum readiness.

Update from last night:

Update:  Niger's military administration has denied reports that appeared in several media outlets about them ordering the ambassadors of Germany, the US, Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria to leave the country within 48 hours.

The only ambassador the Military Administration has asked to leave Niger is that of France.



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