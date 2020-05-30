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Social Media CEO: Trump Should Get On Gab
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53 views • May 30, 2020
Andrew Torba of Gab joins Robert Barnes and David Knight on the Alex Jones Show to break down the state of social media censorship, and how the President can take action without involving executive orders.
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