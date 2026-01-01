Trump Destroyed Detroit 9,000 Ford Workers Lose Jobs as Production Moves to Canada | Robert Reich

Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2025

What happens when America's most iconic vehicle can no longer be built in America? In this analysis, Robert Reich uncovers the devastating story behind Ford's quiet relocation to Canada — a story the media isn't telling you. While headlines focus on supply chain adjustments, the real shift happening is the systematic abandonment of Detroit's legendary River Rouge Complex, where 9,000 workers just lost their jobs. This isn't just about one factory; it's about how Trump's 25% tariff on auto parts made it cheaper for Ford to build the F-150 in Oakville, Ontario than in Dearborn, Michigan. For workers like Marcus, a third-generation Ford employee, this means foreclosure, broken promises, and watching his entire community collapse. Meanwhile, workers like Priya in Ontario are thriving in brand-new facilities with stable jobs and government-backed benefits. Because when leaders weaponize trade policy without understanding how cars are actually made, it's always American workers who pay the price — and Canada that becomes the new Motor City.