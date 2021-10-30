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BREAKING: FDA APPROVES EMERGENCY USE FOR 5-11 Y/O KIDS, PANEL PAID BY PFIZER
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40 views • October 30, 2021
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BREAKING: FDA Approves Emergency Use For 5-11 Y/O Kids, Panel PAID by Pfizer https://rumble.com/vofgjj-breaking-fda-approves-emergency-use-for-5-11-yo-kids-panel-paid-by-pfizer.html
Quote: "DEEP DIVE: Dr. Jane Ruby expanded on the deep ties the so-called FDA "Committee" has to Pfizer. They're ALL PAID HANSOMELY by the big pharma giant! The FDA and Pfizer are both China-controlled. Get Dr. Zelenko's AMAZING Treatment: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e
BREAKING: FDA Approves Emergency Use For 5-11 Y/O Kids, Panel PAID by Pfizer https://rumble.com/vofgjj-breaking-fda-approves-emergency-use-for-5-11-yo-kids-panel-paid-by-pfizer.html
Quote: "DEEP DIVE: Dr. Jane Ruby expanded on the deep ties the so-called FDA "Committee" has to Pfizer. They're ALL PAID HANSOMELY by the big pharma giant! The FDA and Pfizer are both China-controlled. Get Dr. Zelenko's AMAZING Treatment: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e
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