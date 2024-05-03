Create New Account
Too much of this causes cancer Dr. Sarah Pugh
What is Deuterium?, how does effect you?

FULL INTERVIEW - https://www.brighteon.com/b212835a-bd1d-4e91-a46f-5b6eee23a741

This was a great discussion with Dr. Sarah Pugh, Quantum Biologist, and much more.

We discussed a lot in this interview, and to be hones it left me with more questions.

We spoke about dietary fat, disease, including cancer causes, cholesterol, the fitness industry, light, addiction, life hacks for better health, and more.

We are solar powered as much as food powered.

There is a lot of information here to unpack, so you may need to watch it more than once. But it is well worth the time.


Website https://sarapughleeds.co.uk/

youtube https://www.youtube.com/@UC6cT7nP0suxhFV-zOTg0bOg

The Quantum Biology Foundation - https://get.busysuperhuman.com/quantum-foundations-1#


