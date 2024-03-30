Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I visit THE GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC CHURCH on this TIME OF THE TOMB evening to spend some time with THOSE WHO LOVE GOD MVI_9280-92merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
253 Subscribers
Shop now
30 views
Published 17 hours ago

After 6 1/2 hours helping out with my grandsons, I left at their 8 p.m. bedtime, and went in search of open churches on my drive home, to fellowship with anyone who loves God, on this sacred occasion of The Time of the Tomb.

Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligioncrucifixionsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentlast supperelevationtranscendencebetrayaliniquityblisseternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencyparadise guidelaying ones life down for ones friends

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket