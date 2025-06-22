© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weather NYC Heatwave Alert! 🌡️ Temperatures Soar to 100°F This Weekend
New York City is bracing for its first major heatwave of 2025, with temperatures expected to reach up to 100°F and humidity pushing the “feels like” index even higher. The National Weather Service has issued warnings as the city enters a dangerously hot and humid stretch. Stay safe, stay hydrated, and stay informed with this heatwave update! 🥵☀️
#NYCWeather #Heatwave #NYCHeatwave #WeatherAlert #Summer2025 #NYCHotWeather #HeatWarning #WeatherUpdate #NYCForecast #StayCool #NationalWeatherService #newsplusglobe