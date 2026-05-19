See the description links. I believe Jesus Christ is coming today or tomorrow May 19-20 2026. Fully Trust Jesus Christ. Remember the poor to help them & share the Gospel.

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At 16, Jesus Told Me He’d Return When I Turn 66
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=at_b9fGn2us
I Just Had A Vision Of 2 White Full Moons - I Heard, "Completion Next Phase!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzIFGD-pfU8
I Died & Saw Earth’s Timeline! We’re THIS CLOSE to THE END…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrtVtfKwWk4