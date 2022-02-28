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Br. Bugnolo on War in the Ukraine and the Imminent Resurrection of the Soviet Union
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561 views • February 28, 2022
FromRome.info 2-26-2022
Br. Bugnolo speaks on the War in the Ukraine and how this means the imminent restoration of the Soviet Union and the Soviet invasion of the European Union. As a consequence of which, it will become apparent to everyone with a sane mind, that the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart was never done and that now more than ever this Act must be accomplished for the salvation of the world.
Mirrored from https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/
Br. Bugnolo speaks on the War in the Ukraine and how this means the imminent restoration of the Soviet Union and the Soviet invasion of the European Union. As a consequence of which, it will become apparent to everyone with a sane mind, that the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart was never done and that now more than ever this Act must be accomplished for the salvation of the world.
Mirrored from https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/
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