Trump's Triumphs #68: Trump Cannot Get Elected In 2024 Because Of Voting Machine A.I...

Two things will happen in the 2024 election, 1st it will be stolen from Trump and 2nd We will know it was stolen. It won't change anything but at least we will know. The only way Trump wins is if God changes the inevitable which is a good possibility, but not assured. It will depend on whether the American People have suffered enough...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.