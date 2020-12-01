Has Biden Been Electronically Tagged? ** - Speculation! – Who’s Next, Hussein/Hillary/Brennan? It Might Be A Good Christmas after all! Trump has a list of Nasty’s longer than Santa’s!

** John McCain Was Executed By A Military Tribunal



-- Finansavisen -By Kyle Mantyla | September 17, 2018



Mark Taylor, the so-called “firefighter prophet” and radical conspiracy theorist about whom Liberty University is making a movie, appeared on “The Sharpening Report” last week, where he declared that the late Sen. John McCain had not died of brain cancer but had actually been executed by a military tribunal. Taylor also claimed that the “deep state” opposes Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court because they know that he will support President Trump’s use of military tribunals against the likes of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.



“We both know that John McCain was executed under military tribunals,” Taylor told the host. “Which is another reason why Judge Kavanaugh, they’re screaming so loud. They’re trying to disguise it that it’s abortion that they’re worried about; that’s not what they’re worried about. They want a solid 5-4 vote for military tribunals … It’s the military tribunals [they’re worried about] because they know it’s going to cost them lives and they’re going to be executed.”



Taylor went on to cite a recent clip of Ohio Gov. John Kasich misspeaking by saying that McCain had been “put to death” when he obviously meant “put to rest” as proof that McCain had been executed by a military tribunal.



“When you watched John McCain’s funeral and you saw the entire cabal right there in one spot,” Taylor said, “these people weren’t smiling. They knew John McCain was a prophetic marker in time that we have moved from judgment to justice is now being served. Period. And they know it and they know that if they don’t do something to stop this, they’re next. John McCain was the number three guy—you’ve got Barack Obama being number one, Hillary Clinton being number two, and John McCain being number three. So if they can take down the head of ISIS, John McCain, the number three guy out of all of this, they know they’re next. That’s why they’re scared to death, that’s why they’re screaming.”