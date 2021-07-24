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Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 6: Holy Ghost Power
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Who is God? How is God the Father, Jesus the Son and the Holy Ghost related? The Old Testament begins to reveal the Godhead but the full revelation of the trinity isn't made known until the New Testament.

The Bible does not provide much information about the Holy Ghost as a person, except to list some attributes and the kinds of work he has done and continues to do. The Holy Spirit is truth which means He can be grieved and will not tolerate blasphemy. During Old Testament times, the Holy Ghost would infuse a person with supernatural power but He indwelt New Testament believers for the first time on the day of Pentecost because of Jesus' promise to send the Comforter.

Evil spirits have been able to invade people and possess them since Adam and Eve sinned but when a person is baptized in the Holy Ghost, God can use the body as a platform to project the Holy Spirit's power into a person that needs a healing. In short, God the Father is in charge of all things, Jesus is the Creator and Redeemer and it is the Holy Ghost that convicts men of their sins and supplies the power needed for God's work on earth.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1435.pdf

MARCH 16, 2014 RLJ-1435

Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 6: Holy Ghost Power

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

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jesusevil spiritstrinityholy ghostgod the father
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