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Despite husband's death, being a solo parent, she is beating depression, asthma, arthritis, pain.
Holistic Health Coaching
Holistic Health Coaching
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30 views • September 07, 2023

Dee, 58 years old, was dealing with trauma from the past, the loss of her husband several years ago (due to covid). She is also raising her grand daughter by herself. She had severe asthma and allergies, that caused her to cough all day in work meetings, compromising her ability to perform at her job. She also had arthritis that was causing debilitating pain. When her breathing and lung issues resolved, quickly, in the first couple of months of the program, she was shocked, that that was possible or her. Her pain decreased dramatically and now she is able to exercise regularly. She initially came in for weight loss, and then during the course of our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching program, many other overall health challenges were being resolved, one by one. She lost 36 lbs so far, and she is continuing to improve her health every day.

Check out some of our other past clients incredible success stories:


https://holistichealthcoachingny.com/...
 To learn about our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Programs, Holistic Nutrition and Spiritual Healing Services, and how you can get the same outstanding results, like Dee has gotten, go to: https://holistichealthcoachingny.com


 To schedule a free 15 min call, to learn how our Programs can help you achieve the same incredible results with your health, wellness and fitness goals, contact us here:

https://holistichealthcoachingny.com/...
 To purchase Holistic Natural products for health, wellness and fitness, go to: https://www.holisticspiritmedicine.com


 Our products are Holistic, natural, organic, non GMO, responsibly sourced and very effective.

#PersonalTrainer #LifeCoach #HolisticHealth #nutrition #FitnessCoach #HolisticHealthCoach #Healthylifestyle #Health #Holistichealth #weightloss #musclegain #gains #detoxing #leanmuscle #reboot #Reset #strengthtraining #spiritualhealing #spirituality #energyhealing #shamanic #shamanichealing #trasformation #success #motivation

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healthhealingholistic healthmental healthhealthy lifestyletransformationholistic nutritionspiritual healingfitness coaching
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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