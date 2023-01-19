Dr. Jane Ruby: FAA is Helping Airlines in COVID "VAX" Injury Cover-Up

(Jan 18, 2023) The airlines are trying to avoid trillions of dollars in lawsuits coming when pilots figure out they have been duped into cardiac damage and the FAA is trying to assist in the cover-up by loosening the cut off for cardiac damage in medical clearance for aviation. Dr. Jane explains how the EKG test plays into these crimes.





Article: FAA admits pilot EKGs are no longer normal in the era of mandatory COVID vaccines:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-18-faa-pilot-ekg-abnormal-covid-vaccines.html



