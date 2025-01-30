BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Panel on the Mystery Drones - Part 1 of 2
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
128 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 3 months ago

Part 1 of 2. On Jan. 15, 2025, the panel discussed the ongoing drone mystery, noting sightings and potential extraterrestrial involvement. Rebecca shared a sighting in northern Georgia, while Dave emphasized the gradual disclosure process. Karin highlighted the military's use of drones for disinformation and the Council of Eight's confirmation of their origin. Aurora noted the government's confusing response and the potential for extraterrestrial influence. Kevin confirmed the drones are military but also hinted at extraterrestrial crafts.


Thanks to April for the thumbnail.


Outline


Discussion on Drones and Initial Thoughts

Rebecca Renfroe-Borneman, Lakeland, FL, shares a sighting of lights in northern Georgia, distinguishing between drones and other phenomena.

Dave Graham discusses drone activity over US Air Force bases and the potential involvement of extraterrestrial crafts.

Dr. Karin McLeod emphasizes the importance of discerning between military drones and other phenomena.


Government Response and Extraterrestrial Involvement

Aurora Belcea finds the government's response to drones confusing and suggests an ongoing relationship with extraterrestrial entities.

Kevin Briggs shares his experience of telepathic communication with extraterrestrial beings and their crafts.

Dr. Karin McLeod discusses the Council of Eight's perspective on the drones and the potential for increased sightings of extraterrestrial crafts.

Brian theorizes that some drones might be ET-influenced or imitating human technology as part of gradual disclosure.


Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/


Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/


My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe


MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07


Brian Ruhe's three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

Keywords
dronesufosetsbrian ruhe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy