Panel on the Mystery Drones - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. On Jan. 15, 2025, the panel discussed the ongoing drone mystery, noting sightings and potential extraterrestrial involvement. Rebecca shared a sighting in northern Georgia, while Dave emphasized the gradual disclosure process. Karin highlighted the military's use of drones for disinformation and the Council of Eight's confirmation of their origin. Aurora noted the government's confusing response and the potential for extraterrestrial influence. Kevin confirmed the drones are military but also hinted at extraterrestrial crafts.





Thanks to April for the thumbnail.





Outline





Discussion on Drones and Initial Thoughts

Rebecca Renfroe-Borneman, Lakeland, FL, shares a sighting of lights in northern Georgia, distinguishing between drones and other phenomena.

Dave Graham discusses drone activity over US Air Force bases and the potential involvement of extraterrestrial crafts.

Dr. Karin McLeod emphasizes the importance of discerning between military drones and other phenomena.





Government Response and Extraterrestrial Involvement

Aurora Belcea finds the government's response to drones confusing and suggests an ongoing relationship with extraterrestrial entities.

Kevin Briggs shares his experience of telepathic communication with extraterrestrial beings and their crafts.

Dr. Karin McLeod discusses the Council of Eight's perspective on the drones and the potential for increased sightings of extraterrestrial crafts.

Brian theorizes that some drones might be ET-influenced or imitating human technology as part of gradual disclosure.





