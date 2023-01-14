President of Pro-Life Global on How the U.S. Is Indirectly Funding Global Abortions

"Last year, we gave 90 million to UNICEF and this money is then indirectly being used to fund and promote 'over-population' -- reducing the population, essentially -- eugenics, family planning, in especially developing countries," said Bethany Janzen, the President of Pro-Life Global, about how the U.S. is still funding abortions worldwide.
Source: https://rumble.com/v25bnuy-president-of-pro-life-global-on-how-the-u.s.-is-indirectly-funding-global-a.html
