4 Easy Dalgona Coffee Recipe – Frothy coffee – Cappuccino Without Machine – Whipped coffee. If you stay at home and passing a lazy time, you can try this dalgona coffee which is also known as frothy coffee or whipped coffee to make your time exciting. You don’t need to use any machine to make this café style cappuccino in short time. Only 3 ingredients are enough to make this delicious dalgona coffee at home.

