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Freedom Convoy Organizers Hold First Live Press Conference in Ottawa
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80 views • February 01, 2022
Some of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, the organization of tens of thousands of Canadian truckers, give a live press conference. They explain why they are doing this, why they want the government to remove all restrictions and mandates, and why they, and the Canadian people, will succceed.
Source: Twitter and Bitchute.
Source: Twitter and Bitchute.
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