Robert E. Wright PhD is a Senior Research Fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) and a man with an unusual depth of research and understanding into both history and the nature of freedom and capitalism. We have a challenging discussion into the nature of libertarianism, the free market, and capitalism, where I raise the issue, "On the large scale of big corporations does the free market even exist anymore?" To this day, most Libertarians, Republicans and Conservatives seem to assume that there are global corporations that operate on a model of voluntary exchange or the free market. To the contrary, but my decades of legal cases against drug companies and the research my wife Ginger and I put into our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, unearths a dismissal reality. The norm for big industries from sports franchises to big tech, drug companies, and banks lacks any such redeeming features as described in classic liberal economics. It instead reflects outright predation through force and fraud, and especially through monopoly and elaborate collaborations to increase their wealth and power. A thought-provoking discussion.



COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey, authored by Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin, now in bookstores everywhere. Now #1 Bestseller on Amazon*