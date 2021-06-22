Gen. Tom McInerney claims the Deep State is being ratted out by Chinese defector Dong Jinwei

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The Two Mikes interviewed General Tom McInerney (ret'd). He discusses the top-level Chinese defector Dong Jinwei who is exposing the traitors in the U.S. who worked with the CCP to create and release the Wuhan lab bioweapon, then steal the election using top secret cyber-warfare tools (Hammer and Scorecard) to ultimately remove President Trump from office.
Two Mikes: https://rumble.com/viwmlh-gen.-tom-mcinerney-reveals-why-the-ccps-top-intel-head-defected-to-the-dia-.html