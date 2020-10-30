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Mid-Week (USA Thurs) UFO cases - TPOM debunks + Ghost Writing etc ] - OT Chan Live#335
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2 views • October 30, 2020
#ghostwriting #thirdphaseofmoon #UFO #UFOs #UAPvideoAnalysis
Topics
1) TPOM moon video on Square/cube in the sky. An easy debunk
2) TPOM Large Bird - Fire bird - images proven to be fakes
by photoshop and props - I show you have you can find in minutes.
3) TPOM UFO shooting into the sky - my opinion what seeing
to do with a light reflection.
4) TPOM mystery lights seen over Maui and Hawaii - 2 Possible
solutions and confirmed by a news clip what it was.
Tried to see if could ID it fully in editor.. was it a BLIMP
DRONES METEORS or something else?.. find out..
5) TPOM Dark Triangle in the sky - another easy debunk and 5min
googling for some clues.
6) Ghost Writing - Some images and the Story behind this
Paranormal event and how Fact or Faked almost got solution
but Paul finds more key info how to better replicate this
event.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics
1) TPOM moon video on Square/cube in the sky. An easy debunk
2) TPOM Large Bird - Fire bird - images proven to be fakes
by photoshop and props - I show you have you can find in minutes.
3) TPOM UFO shooting into the sky - my opinion what seeing
to do with a light reflection.
4) TPOM mystery lights seen over Maui and Hawaii - 2 Possible
solutions and confirmed by a news clip what it was.
Tried to see if could ID it fully in editor.. was it a BLIMP
DRONES METEORS or something else?.. find out..
5) TPOM Dark Triangle in the sky - another easy debunk and 5min
googling for some clues.
6) Ghost Writing - Some images and the Story behind this
Paranormal event and how Fact or Faked almost got solution
but Paul finds more key info how to better replicate this
event.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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