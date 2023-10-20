Battling Superbugs and Cancer with light interview with Dr. Michael Hamblin

On this episode of HealthMade Radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews Professor Michael Hamblin about the impact of light on our physiology and how the wrong light can tank our health, even if we are on the best diet available. A professor at Harvard, he has published close to 300 papers, mostly on phototherapy for multiple diseases. One focus is the study of new photosensitizers for infections, cancer, and heart disease. A specialty of the Hamblin lab is the development of new animal models for testing PDT approaches. The study of how PDT can activate the host immune system to attack advanced cancer is a new direction in the Hamblin lab. A second focus is low-level light therapy (LLLT) for wound healing, arthritis, traumatic brain injury, and hair regrowth.

Photodynamic therapy (PDT) uses medications to make cancer cells and other abnormal cells vulnerable to high-intensity light energy, such as from lasers. It can be used to treat a variety of cancerous and precancerous conditions. Mayo Clinic HealthMade Radio is a community for natural health seekers where we educate people about common health conditions and share extensive research on the most effective natural health treatments. A core concept and belief is in the innate intelligence and healing power of the body. If properly supported spiritually, emotionally, and nutritionally, it can find its way back to health.

