House Number Numerology What Your House Number Means

Get Your FREE Numerology Reading Here...Many people don't realize that house number numerology is able to determine a lot about the type of feel that a house has and by knowing and understanding how to calculate a houses numerology you'll be able to find houses that are more suitable for you.But you don't need a house number numerology calculator or anything like that as it's pretty easy to do and in this short but informative video we'll show you exactly how to work out your house number as well as what your number means for you and your surroundings.Numerology House Number 1 Meaning...Number one houses are the perfect places to establish independence and are ideal for individuals and leaders.Numerology House Number 2 Meaning...Number two houses are places of love, family and devotion and they are ideal for anyone with a loving nature.Numerology House Number 3 Meaning...Number three houses are filled with laughter and joy and are most suitable for optimists and 'glass is half full' type people.Numerology House Number 4 Meaning...Number four houses are excellent places for both stability and security and they are particularly great for people with a strong work ethic.Numerology House Number 5 Meaning...Number five houses are perfect for fun loving party goers and anyone that's in search of adventure.Numerology House Number 6 Meaning...Number six houses have a beautiful and nurturing nature and are great places to raise kids.Numerology House Number 7 Meaning...Number seven houses are excellent for both contemplation and introspective thinking and they are particularly great for those seeking a house with a spiritual feel.Numerology House Number 8 Meaning...Number eight houses are the homes of the powerful and prestigious and they are very good for those that wish to get ahead in the material world.Numerology House Number 9 Meaning...Number nine houses are all about humanitarianism and are perfect for those that wish to make the world a better place.