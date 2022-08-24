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Robert F Kennedy Jr with Joe Hoft The Gateway Pundit
'Sociopathic Criminal Organizations': These Are the Companies That Brought Us the Opioid Epidemic and Vioxx
Merck pushed Vioxx, a headache medication that they knew would cause heart attacks and kill thousands of people. Because of their actions, up to 500,000 Americans needlessly died when they could have opted for a Tylenol instead.
RFK Jr: "And when they got caught, they settled for $7 billion, and they still made a profit, and they kept on moving."
Full Interview: https://tinyurl.com/RFK-GWP