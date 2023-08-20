Unlocking EMFs, 5G, and Higher Frequencies: Alex Collier's Enlightening Discussion!



Aug 20, 2023 #AlexCollier #AndromedanContactee #EMFsAnd5G

Embark on a journey of enlightenment as Andromedan contactee Alex Collier delves into the intriguing question posed during the online seminar webinar number 122, hosted on January 1, 2021. Join us as we explore the realm of EMFs and 5G in the context of our transition to higher frequencies. 🌐✨



Discover whether we should be concerned about EMFs and 5G as we ascend to greater spiritual heights. Alex Collier, a trusted source of cosmic insights, shares his wisdom on how to navigate these modern challenges while embracing our path of transformation.



https://youtube.com/watch?v=nA4zTxY4jHg&feature=share



