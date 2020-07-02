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Vaccine Won’t Be Tested But Modeled “In Silico”
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13 views • July 02, 2020
Wall Street dumped gold & bought the story of a “safe & effective” vaccine rushed at Warp Speed. Pfizer’s story was bought hook, line & sinker. What does modeling vaccines “in silicon” mean? What does testing on subjects mean when they declare they will have millions of doses distributed in just a couple of months?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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