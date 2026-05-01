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Date: May 1, 2026. Lesson 85-2026. Title: Leaving All for Christ: The Hundredfold Promise
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Mark 10:28–31 reveals the cost and reward of true discipleship—leaving all for Christ and the gospel. What seems like loss is transformed into supernatural gain, as Jesus promises a hundredfold return in this life, along with persecutions, and eternal life in the world to come. In today’s Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles teaches why the call to follow Christ demands total surrender, how sacrifice activates divine provision, and why persecution is inseparable from the blessing of obedience.

Lesson 85-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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